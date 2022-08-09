Harry John Bowhall, 73, formerly of Gouverneur

Harry John Bowhall, 73, of Lady Lake, FL, peacefully passed away on July 27, 2022, in Cornerstone Hospice House, The Village, FL. (Source: Funeral Home)

LADY LAKE, Florida (WWNY) - Harry John Bowhall, 73, of Lady Lake, FL, peacefully passed away on July 27, 2022, in Cornerstone Hospice House, The Village, FL. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Margaret Brasie Bowhall.

A graveside service will be held at Pleasant Lake Cemetery, Brasie Corners, NY, on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at 2 PM with Pastor Howard Maxson of Fowler Baptist Church officiating. A Celebration of Life will be held at Mullin’s Restaurant after the service for family and friends.

Harry was born in Gouverneur, NY on February 21, 1949, to Ella and Lyle Bowhall. He attended Edwards Central School and Gouverneur High School, graduating GHS in 1967. He entered the US Navy in July 1967 and served as a Construction Mechanic with the Seabees and served two tours in Vietnam. Upon his release from active duty, he joined the Navy Reserves and served until his retirement as Sr. Chief with 29 years of service. He was a member of the American Legion and a lifetime member of the VFW.

In 1975 he joined the Gouverneur Police Department as a patrolman and later transferred to the Ogdensburg Police Department until his retirement as Police Detective in 1995, with 20 years of service.

Harry and Margaret took the opportunity to move South, to Florence, SC, where they lived for 16 years while Harry ran his business, The Seniors Handyman. In 2011 they both retired and moved to The Villages, FL.

Harry enjoyed traveling, and spending time enjoying his children and grandchildren. He loved playing golf and playing cards with friends and looked forward to his “Snowflakes” coming down each Winter.

Besides his wife, Margaret, he is survived by his children: Robert (Denise Byers) Bowhall, IN, Brian (Elisabeth) Bowhall, VA and Melanie (Henry Baker) Bowhall, VT

His grandchildren: Theodore King, SC, Christian (Meagan James) Bowhall, NC, Brett Bowhall, Blake Bowhall, Moriah Arroyo, Preston Arroyo, VA, Megan (Ted) Hawkins, Travis Byers, NJ, Joe Snickles (Elysse MacAllister) VT, and LeAnn (Susan) Snickles, ME. Also, great grandchildren, Gianna Byers, Teddy and Leah Hawkins, NJ, Mariah Bennett and Zayne Evensen, ME.

His brothers and sisters: Roland (Connie) Bowhall, WI, Michael Bowhall, NY, Randy (Barb), NY, Christine (Don) Fuller, NY, Sue (Rick) Newvine, NY, DeAnna Hadfield, NY, Cindy (Vinny) Ferry, Kevin (Kris) Besaw, NY, and Pierre (Carol) Besaw, NY. Sisters-in-law: Joan Serviss, NY, Linzi Brasie, PA and Barb (Steve) Kreun, NY.

He is predeceased by his mother and father, Ella Besaw, Lyle Bowhall, his stepfather, Keith Besaw. Sisters, Mavis Missinne and Beatrice Stuckey and brother, Danny Besaw.

Donations in his memory may be made to: Cornerstone Hospice House, 2445 Lane Park Road, Tavares, FL 32778 or www.cornerstonehospice.org.

