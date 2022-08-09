Jeffrey G. Herron, 65, of Watertown, passed away on Monday, August 1, 2022. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jeffrey G. Herron, 65, of Watertown, passed away on Monday, August 1, 2022.

Born on October 7, 1956 at the House of Good Samaritan in Watertown, NY, to James and Evelyn Herron. He graduated from General Brown Central School, the class of 1975.

Jeffrey worked as a Production Manager at Chapin Watermatics Inc and was a dedicated employee for over 30 years.

On December 17, 1983 he married Crystal Cheever at the Church of Redeemer in Watertown, NY with the Reverend Walter Giles officiating.

Jeffrey is survived by his wife of 39 years, Crystal; Two daughters and one son, Lindsey (Travis) Ganter, Lauren (Matt) Zerphey, Daniel (Lindsey) Herron, 4 grand-children Nolan and Layla Ganter, Holden and Ellie Herron, his siblings, James (Alice) Herron, Suzanne (Mark) Sachetti, Sally (Bruce) Shute, and Sandra Herron.

Jeffrey was predeceased by his parents.

Jeff was a loving father, uncle, brother, grandfather, and friend who will be missed by many who knew him. His family and friends that he loved dearly meant the world to him. He was a very social man who loved to have a good time. He had a smile that could light up a room, a great sense of humor and a laugh that was contagious. Jeff was known for his love of music, his guitars, woodworking, the San Francisco 49ers, and a big fan of NASCAR, especially Dale Earnhardt, Sr.

Services are being arranged at this time. Proper notification will be given once the family has definitive dates and times.

Donations may be made in Jeff’s name to Crown Park Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, 28 Kellogg Road, Cortland NY 13045.

Condolences may be made online at reedbenoit.com

Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.