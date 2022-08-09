Jett A. Collins, 13, of Adams

Jett A. Collins passed away on Thursday, August 4th, 2022. He was 13 years old. (Source: Funeral Home)

ADAMS, New York (WWNY) -Jett A. Collins passed away on Thursday, August 4th, 2022. He was 13 years old.

Jett was born in Syracuse, NY on July 8, 2009. He was the son of Timothy S. Collins & Lisa S. Fiaschetti.

He was to enter the 8th grade in September at The South Jefferson Central School District.

Jett loved playing his guitar, video gaming, reading, and cooking. Whenever he was asked what he wanted to be when he grew up, he always answered “A dad”.

He is survived by his sisters, Micki Collins, Calli Crossno, his brothers, grandmother, Suzanne Fiaschetti and his guardians, Hannah Steele, and Tyler David.

Jett was predeceased by his parents, as well as his grandparents Richard and Merry Collins and Roger Fiaschetti.

Services will be held at Carpenter Stoodley Funeral Home at the convenience of the family.

Online condolences may be made at www.carpenterstoodley.com

