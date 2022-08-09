John E. Mitchell, 60, of Massena

John E. Mitchell, 60, of Cook Street, passed away on August 8, 2022 at his home while under the care of Hospice. (Source: Funeral Home)

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - John E. Mitchell, 60, of Cook Street, passed away on August 8, 2022 at his home while under the care of Hospice.

John was born in Kingston, NY, the son of the late John P. and Joan (Welch) Mitchell. He attended School at Mount Marion School in Saugerties, NY and later joined the United States Marine Corps. John married Charlamaine (Pitts) Horan on August 19, 2005 in Massena, NY. He worked as a truck driver for all of his career and later owned and operated Mitchell Trucking LLC.

He enjoyed gardening, being outdoors hunting and fishing, riding his motorcycle, fireworks and spending time with family, especially his grandchildren. John was always on the go and working on new projects. He enjoyed cooking, even though he would make a mess, and being on the pool deck listening to music with his grandkids and family. John was always trying to talk his wife into getting chickens and loved a good prank. He was a member of the Hogansburg Marine Corps League and always said,” Once a Marine, always a Marine, Semper Fi.”

John is survived by his wife, Charlamaine; his children, Erika Mitchell (Matthew Piombino), Marissa Mitchell and fiancé Marty Moore and Adam Mullen all of Rensselaer, NY; step-children, Erica Horan and fiancé Matthew Chase, Jason Horan and fiancé Amanda Kenny, both of Massena; grandchildren, Raegan, Kennedy and Benjamin Moore, Mason Fletcher, Kamryn and Landon Mullen, Emilyn, Aubrey and Jensen Chase, Parker Horan; two brothers, Michael (Jody) Mitchell and James Mitchell of Saugerties, N Y.

He was predeceased by a sister, Debra Tonnesen and a brother, Patrick Mitchell.

Per John’s request there will be no calling hours or services. A celebration of life will take place at a later date.

Memorial contributions in his memory can be made to any veteran’s organization.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home is Massena where memories and condolences can be shared online with the family at www.donaldsonfh.com

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.