Little Theatre presents ‘The Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon’

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Grab your lawn chairs and blankets and get ready for some Grimm tales.

Director Amanda Morrison and actor and narrator Lynnea Calendar talked about the Watertown Little Theatre’s upcoming “The Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon.”

Watch the video for their interview on 7 News This Morning.

Performances are at BlackWater Campgrounds at 6 p.m. on Thursday, August 11, through Saturday, August 15, and at 3 p.m. on Sunday, August 14. The campgrounds are at 1605 Huntington Street, across the street from Huntington Heights in Watertown and next door to Waterworks Park.

General admission tickets are $15 for general admission, $12 for military and senior citizens, and $10 for Little Theatre members and students under 18.

You can buy tickets and find out more at littletheatreofwatertown.com. You can also call 315-775-8348.

