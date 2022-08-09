LOOK! This baby is Woody Harrelson’s doppelganger

CNN, TWITTER, @DANIELLEKGRIER, INSTAGRAM@DANIGRIERMULVENNA, INSTAGRAM, @WOODYHARRELSON, GETTY IMAGES, "ZOMBIELAND: DOUBLE TAP", COLUMBIA PICURES, "ZOMBIELAND"
By Jeanne Moos
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 8:59 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – After a Tweeted photo went viral, actor Woody Harrelson found his lookalike, and it turns out she’s only 9 months old.

The baby’s Irish mom, Dani Grier Mulvenna, Tweeted, “OK, but how does our daughter look like Woody Harreslon?” – though she had a typo in his last name.

It’s the smile they share, taken from Harrelson’s performance in “Zombieland Doubletap.”

The internet agreed on the resemblance.

Harrelson’s definitely not the father, but that didn’t stop him from chiming in with what he titled an “Ode to Cora.”

“You’re an adorable child,” he said. “[I’m] flattered to be compared. You have a wonderful smile. I just wish I had your hair.”

Cora’s mother was delighted to hear from Harrelson.

“You’ve made our day,” she said. “[We] can’t wait to show her this when she’s older. You have another fan for life.”

Cora’s mom told CNN that Harrelson’s ode will definitely be on a birthday cake at some point. By then, she’ll have even more hair.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Mustizer
Report: north country man dies in murder-suicide
Teen allegedly stole SUV, led police on chase & drove through backyards
It’s the Demolition Derby at the Gouverneur and St Lawrence County Fair, drivers and fans on...
Gouverneur & St. Lawrence County Fair goes out with a bang!
Gas pump
North country gas prices higher than national average
Watertown police vehicle outside 856 South Massey Street
Police release name of teen who died at Watertown home

Latest News

Weekend Nursing Program at JCC
Weekend nursing program available at JCC
Serena Williams holds up a trophy after winning Wimbledon in 2016. Williams said she does not...
Serena Williams says she is ‘evolving away from tennis’
FILE - A sales associate talks with a prospective buyer of a Cooper SE electric vehicle on the...
Most electric vehicles won’t qualify for full federal tax credit
Lamont Dozier, far left, is joined by, from the left, singer Diana Ross and song writers Brian...
Motown songwriter-producer Lamont Dozier dead at 81
Olivia Newton-John rose to fame in 1978 after starring opposite John Travolta in the...
Fans, friends pay tribute to the late Olivia Newton-John