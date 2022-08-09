Man accused of DWI following hit-&-run crash

HERMON, New York (WWNY) - A Redwood man has been charged following an alleged hit-and-run crash in the town of Hermon.

State police say 21-year-old Payton Smith was traveling on County Route 20 when he allegedly sideswiped the victim’s vehicle and fled the scene.

Smith was charged with driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident.

He was ticketed and released.

No injuries were reported.

