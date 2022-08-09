Man dies after crashing pickup into pole

ALEXANDRIA, New York (WWNY) - A Redwood man is dead following a one-car crash in the town of Alexandria Monday evening.

State police say 47-year-old Steven Shoulette was driving north on Bailey Settlement Road around 7 p.m. when he lost control of his pickup truck, which went off the road, hit a utility pole, and came to reset over an embankment.

Shoulette was thrown from the vehicle. He was taken to River Hospital in Alexandria Bay, where he was pronounced dead.

Troopers say their investigation is continuing.

They were helped at the scene by the Thousand Islands Emergency Rescue Service, Alexandria Bay Ambulance Service, National Grid, and the Alexandria, Plessis, and Redwood fire departments.

About 50 customers were without power for a short time while National Grid crews worked to make repairs.

