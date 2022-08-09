Man sent to hospital following buggy-vehicle crash

LERAY, New York (WWNY) - A crash involving an Amish buggy sent one person to the hospital Monday afternoon.

State police say the buggy was northbound on State Route 37 in the town of LeRay when it collided with a vehicle also traveling northbound.

The buggy’s sole occupant was taken to Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown where he was evaluated.

The operator of the vehicle was reportedly uninjured.

An investigation is underway.

