Miriam H. Bariteau, of Watertown

Miriam H. Bariteau passed on to be with the Lord on Thursday, January 13, 2022, in her apartment in Watertown. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A memorial service will be held on July 7, 2022, at 11 am at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home in Ogdensburg, NY. A reception will follow at the funeral home.

Miriam H. Bariteau passed on to be with the Lord on Thursday, January 13, 2022, in her apartment in Watertown. Miriam considered it her greatest calling in life to love and support her husband, raise her family and serve her church.

Miriam Elizabeth Hall was born in Antwerp, NY on January 21, 1932, the eldest daughter of the late Carlton L. Hall and Emma Conkling Hall. Growing up, Miriam enjoyed the many gatherings with her extended family of aunts, uncles and cousins that numbered over 30. In her youth she was very active in 4-H activities and Camp Wabasso, both as a camper and later as a counselor. Miriam’s love of sewing and cooking developed through her 4-H activities which led her to pursue a career in Home Economics Education after graduating from Antwerp High School. While attending SUNY Plattsburgh, Miriam worked as a ‘candy striper’ at a Plattsburgh area hospital to help pay for her education.

Upon receiving her Bachelor’s Degree, Miriam began teaching at Theresa High School and then at Union Academy Belleville. It was during her tenure at UAB she met the love of her life when a new band director, Howard Bariteau, joined the faculty. The following school year they became engaged and married on March 1, 1957. Immediately after their marriage Howard returned to the US Army, and Miriam finished the school year before joining him in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Miriam continued her teaching career at the Navy School in Puerto Rico until they became a family of three, welcoming daughter Michele the following year.

Once military service was complete, the Bariteaus returned to New York State, and after a year in CNY they moved to Hammond. Miriam continued her teaching career in Home Economics at Redwood High School, where, in addition to her teaching duties, she was in charge of planning the menus and ordering the food for the school. During this time, they joined and became active in the Hammond Presbyterian Church.

Miriam retired from teaching to become a full-time homemaker when they welcomed their first son, Stephen. While Miriam was expecting their second son Philip, the family moved to the place she lovingly called, “the house on the hill.” Miriam and Howard made that 1890 farmhouse their home for 57 years.

Although Miriam retired from public school teaching, she did not stop sharing her talents and educating others. Some Hammond students sought out her advice while working on sewing projects for school or 4-H. She spent a few years judging food and clothing exhibits at the Hammond 4-H & FFA Fair and Gouverneur & St. Lawrence County Fair. For many years Miriam taught Junior High or Senior High

Sunday School at Hammond Presbyterian Church. She was an ordained elder at HPC and served several terms on the session over the years. Miriam organized the first coffee hour at HPC, a tradition which continued until the COVID pandemic shut everything down. Miriam used her education and experience while working with the Hammond Food Co-op, serving as treasurer and coordinating the food orders. Once Howard retired, Miriam took on a bigger role at the church by offering home communion and serving as the Presbytery representative for many years. This developed into a chance to represent the Presbytery of Northern New York at Synod of the Northeast and once at the General Assembly of PC USA.

In addition to her parents, Miriam was preceded in death by her loving husband Howard, and a sister and brother-in-law, Margaret H.(Peggy) and Paul Peacock.

She is survived by her daughter Michele of Chaumont, NY, and sons Stephen and wife Karin of Minneapolis, MN, Philip and wife Kristen of Honeoye, NY; Grandchildren: Katherine, Nicholas, Bryan, and Victoria who she lovingly spoke of with great pride, one step-grandson Brendan Dolan and wife Sapphire; a cousin, Doris Katt; several nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Hammond Volunteer Fire and Rescue. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.