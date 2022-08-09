Nancy M. Thomsen-Kerr, 82, of Star Lake

STAR LAKE, New York (WWNY) - Nancy M. Thomsen-Kerr, age 82, of Star Lake, passed away on August 7, 2022 at the Carthage Center for Rehabilitation.

There will be a private burial for Nancy in Riverside Cemetery in Gouverneur. Arrangements are with French Family Funeral Home in Star Lake. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

Nancy was born on July 8, 1940 in Gouverneur to the late Rudolf O. and Belle L. (Liscum) Thomsen. She was the valedictorian of Clifton-Fine Central School’s class of 1958.

Nancy had worked for the North Country Supply family business before relocating to Oakland City, Indiana where she worked for Onyx Disposal Company. She retired and moved back to Star Lake in 2008. She enjoyed knitting and was a former member of the Gouverneur American Legion Auxiliary.

She is survived by her ex-husband, William Kerr, a son, Eric Kerr and his wife, Nancy Shortt-Kerr, three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Nancy is predeceased by a son, Peter Kerr, and her brother, Rudolf Thomsen, Jr.

Donations in memory of Nancy may be made to the Star Lake Fire and Rescue, PO Box 22, Star Lake NY 13690.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.