Police: buggy driver suffered head injury in crash

By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TOWN OF LERAY, New York (WWNY) - A 29-year-old Amish man is hospitalized with a head injury after his horse-drawn buggy was struck by a minivan.

The crash happened at 2:30 p.m. Monday on State Route 37 in the town of LeRay.

State police said Joe Swartzentruber of Evans Mills was driving the buggy when a vehicle rear-ended him.

The driver of the Honda Odyssey, 55-year-old Anthony Morrow of Theresa, was unhurt.

Police said Tuesday that Swartzentruber suffered a head injury and was in stable condition at Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown.

Morrow was issued tickets for failure to use due care approaching a horse, following too closely, and speed not reasonable and prudent.

Evans Mills Fire and Ambulance also responded and assisted at the scene.

