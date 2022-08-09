RiffTrax Live: The Return of the Swamp Thing

At Regal Cinema, Salmon Run Mall - Thursday, August 18
August 18
August 18(fathom event)
By Craig Thornton
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

He’s back! You probably didn’t know that he was gone, but he was and now he’s back! Swamp Thing, AKA Swampington Montgomery Thing, returns to thwart the sinister plans of the evil Doctor Arcane, who apparently is also back. But! Here for the first time is Heather Locklear, the young woman who is drawn to the mysterious charms of Mr. Thing and desires a love that is both human and plant-based.

A sequel to the Wes Craven cult classic, The Return of Swamp Thing is decidedly NOT Directed by Wes Craven, but that’s fine, because it means this one is bigger, more fun, and way more riffable.

Join Kevin, Bill and Mike as they run through the backwood bay, chasin’ down a hoodoo, live in theaters nationwide this August.

What is RiffTrax?

Mike Nelson, Bill Corbett and Kevin Murphy, the former stars of Mystery Science Theater 3000, create commentaries for B-movie oddities and Hollywood blockbusters. It’s like watching a movie with your funniest friends!

A Fathom Event

