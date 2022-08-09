Robert J. Staires, Sr., 78, of West Stockholm

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST STOCKHOLM, New York (WWNY) - Robert J. Staires, Sr., 78, longtime owner and operator of Windows Only, passed away unexpectedly Monday morning, August 8, 2022 in Burlington, Vermont.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam, where friends may call Monday 12-2:00 PM followed by a funeral service at 2:00 PM.   Burial will follow in West Stockholm Cemetery.

Friends are encouraged to share memories and offer condolences online at www.donaldsonseymour.com.

A complete obituary will be published when available.

