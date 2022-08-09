Scarborough Fair - Clayton Opera House

A Simon and Garfunkle Affair
August 13 at 7:30 pm
August 13 at 7:30 pm(Clayton Opera House)
By Craig Thornton
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -

Prepare to fall in love again with the music of Simon & Garfunkel. From their stunning authentic rendition of “Sound of Silence” to their playful version of “Cecilia,” Jeb Guthrie and Jock Guthrie will have every audience member smiling and singing along.Through songs, stories, trivia and humor, Jeb and Jock pay homage to the music of Simon & Garfunkel, playfully engaging the audience along the way. The show highlights the brothers’ deep spiritual connection to this music and to the 1960s, the period that made it all happen.

Saturday, August 13, 2022 - 7:30 pm EST at the Clayton Opera House - tickets

