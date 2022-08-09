Stefanik: FBI’s Mar-a-Largo raid is ‘dark day’

WASHINGTON (WWNY) - Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, a staunch ally of Donald Trump, is calling for an investigation into the FBI’s raid Monday on the former president’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

Calling Trump “the likely 2024 Republican candidate for President,” Stefanik said, “”There must be an immediate investigation and accountability into Joe Biden and his Administration’s weaponizing this department against their political opponents.”

The raid was conducted in connection with a months-long probe into how classified documents ended up in more than a dozen boxes located at Mar-a-Lago earlier this year.

Here’s Stefanik’s full statement:

“The FBI’s raid on President Trump’s Florida home is a dark day in American history. The political weaponization of the FBI and Department of Justice is an actual threat to democracy. There is a reason that Americans no longer trust these agencies. This is the same corrupt agency that illegally fabricated FISA warrants, knowingly deceived Americans about Russian ‘collusion’ for years, and weaponized itself to perpetuate this hoax with their all-too-eager mainstream media accomplices. This is the same agency that protected Hillary Clinton, James Comey, and continues to lie to protect Hunter Biden. This is the same agency that refuses to provide accountability and transparency into the deadly limo crash in Schoharie County in my district.

“There must be an immediate investigation and accountability into Joe Biden and his Administration’s weaponizing this department against their political opponents – the likely 2024 Republican candidate for President of the United States.”

