Tina M. Eurto, 57, of Norfolk

Tina M. Eurto, 57, of County Route 38, passed away early Monday morning, August 8, 2022 at her home with the love and support of her family at her side. (Source: Funeral Home)

NORFOLK, New York (WWNY) - Tina M. Eurto, 57, of County Route 38, passed away early Monday morning, August 8, 2022 at her home with the love and support of her family at her side.

Tina was born on October 24, 1964 in Massena, the daughter of the late Gerald P. and Carolyn R. (Monroe) Fleury. She attended Norwood-Norfolk Central School, graduating in 1982. She later attended Canton ATC and graduated from business school in 1991. On September 16, 1989, she married Ralph Eurto, Sr. at the Norfolk Methodist Church.

Tina was a devoted mother and grandmother, who worked for a time at C&C Diner, Bon-Ton, and several other local stores. She greatest job was babysitting her grandchildren. She was a member of the Norfolk American Legion Auxiliary and had a great love for traveling. She and her husband loved trips to Hawaii, Florida, and the Caribbean Islands, bonfires with her family and friends, camping, and kayaking.

Tina is survived her loving husband, Ralph; her children, Ralph Jr. and Sarah Eurto of Waddington; Meagan Eurto and her companion, Amanda Derouchie of Massena; Jessica McGregor of Norfolk; and Cody and Kelsea LaBarge of Massena; her beloved grandchildren, Paisley, Brantley, Kailani, John, Whitney, Cody Jr., and Aubree; her brothers, Tim Fleury and his companion, Suzanne Hutt of Waddington; and Dan Fleury of Massena; and her father and mother-in-law, Jack and Arloween Eurto of Waddington.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a granddaughter, Autumn Rose in 2016.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where at her request there will be no services. Her family will celebrate her life privately.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing may consider memorial contributions to Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley or the Richard E. Winter Cancer Treatment Center.

Friends are encouraged to share memories and offer condolences online at www.donaldsonfh.com

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.