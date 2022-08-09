Tomorrow’s Health: Intermittent fasting, risk from chemical & synthetic cannabis

(WWNY) - Obese people who restricted their caloric intake and ate within a 12-hour window lost weight and fat as well as lowered their blood pressure, heart rate, glucose, and insulin levels.

That’s according to a study in JAMA.

University of Alabama researchers gave 90 study participants weight-loss counseling and caloric restrictions for three and a half months.

Those in the group who ate whenever they wanted, did not see the same health benefits as those who only ate between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Risk from chemical

Exposure to the man-made chemical PFOS may increase the risk of liver cancer, according to California researchers.

PFOS is in many household items, including fabrics, cleaning products, and carpets.

The chemical breaks down so slowly it can accumulate in human tissue, like the liver.

The study tracked 200,000 people and those with the highest levels of PFOS in their blood were four and a half times more likely to develop liver cancer than those with the lowest levels of PFOS.

Synthetic cannabis

In states where recreational cannabis is legal, 37% fewer people are being poisoned by synthetic cannabinoids, according to a study from Washington State University.

Common names for synthetic cannabinoids are K-2, Spice, and AK-47.

They’re not actually cannabis, are highly toxic, and can lead to severe impairment or death.

