Upcoming Concerts in Morristown

The summer isn’t over yet and Monday nights don’t have to be dull.

August 15

Morristown’s Monday evening concert will feature outstanding jazz musicians on August 15th. Dan Gagliardi organized the group. For years, he played bass in a local duo, “A Fine Line”. His trombonist son, a music major at SUNY Purchase, will be in the group. In addition, guitarist and Potsdam native Paul Meyers will be featured. Meyers has recorded with Andy Bey, Frank Wess, and others. Their repertoire includes pieces from the American songbook by George Gershwin, Cole Porter, and more as well as jazz standards.

The concert will be in the pavilion at the Morristown Fire Station starting at 6:30 pm. There is no admission charge but sponsors will pass-the-hat. In case of bad weather, the concert will move to the Morristown Gateway Museum.

August 22

The Gwen Tracy Trio appears in Morristown Monday evening (August 22nd), part of the concert series sponsored by the Morristown Gateway Museum. For the last two decades, Gwen Tracy has gained renown as a vocal powerhouse, guitarist, and songwriter. Her musical cocktail calls for two parts blues, one part rock and roll, and a splash of folk tradition.

The group is comprised of Gwen Tracy on vocals and rhythm guitar, Jim Tracy on lead guitar, and percussionist Dave Daws. Gwen’s mission, as a performer, is to forge a connection with and inspire her audience. Born into a musical family, Gwen has performed on stage with some of the best musicians in the area and derives the most enjoyment from performing with her long-time musical partner, her father, Jim Tracy. She cites Etta James, Susan Tedeschi, Linda Ronstadt, and Imelda May as her inspirations.

The concert will be at the covered pavilion at the Morristown Fire Station starting at 6:30 pm. There is no admission charge, but the sponsors will pass-the-hat. In case of bad weather, the concert will move to the Morristown Gateway Museum.

