W.A.R.M. to hold concert fundraiser to help the homeless

By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The public is invited to enjoy live music, food and drink as part of a fundraiser to help Watertown’s homeless.

Watertown Area Rescue Mission, also known as W.A.R.M., is hosting its First Annual Summer Jam on August 20 from noon to 6 p.m. at the Frances X. Caprara Exhibition Hall at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds in Watertown.

Wendy O’Donnell and Ruth Lago appeared on 7 News at Noon on Tuesday to talk about the event. Watch their interview above.

There will be three local bands: Granpas That Rock; Identity Crisis, and Gridlock. Plus, there will be a surprise band. And finally, the featured band will be Hat Trick.

Tickets will be available at the door. They cost $10 per person, $15 per couple, $5 per student, and kids ages 10 and under get in for free.

The charity is looking to raise money for a warming center for the homeless in Watertown.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Mustizer
Report: north country man dies in murder-suicide
Teen allegedly stole SUV, led police on chase & drove through backyards
One person was sent to Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown for evaluation following a...
Man sent to hospital following buggy-vehicle crash
Child advocates call for reform after Brasher Falls 7-year-old is charged with rape WWNY
Man accused of DWI following hit-&-run crash
It’s the Demolition Derby at the Gouverneur and St Lawrence County Fair, drivers and fans on...
Gouverneur & St. Lawrence County Fair goes out with a bang!

Latest News

Exhibit at The Everson, starting on September 10
New Exhibit at the Everson in Syracuse
WWNY
WWNY W.A.R.M. to hold concert fundraiser to help the homeless
Solar farm panels.
Siting board denies St. Lawrence County solar farm application
Weekend Nursing Program at JCC
Weekend nursing program available at JCC