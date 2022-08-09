W.A.R.M. to hold concert fundraiser to help the homeless

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The public is invited to enjoy live music, food and drink as part of a fundraiser to help Watertown’s homeless.

Watertown Area Rescue Mission, also known as W.A.R.M., is hosting its First Annual Summer Jam on August 20 from noon to 6 p.m. at the Frances X. Caprara Exhibition Hall at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds in Watertown.

Wendy O’Donnell and Ruth Lago appeared on 7 News at Noon on Tuesday to talk about the event. Watch their interview above.

There will be three local bands: Granpas That Rock; Identity Crisis, and Gridlock. Plus, there will be a surprise band. And finally, the featured band will be Hat Trick.

Tickets will be available at the door. They cost $10 per person, $15 per couple, $5 per student, and kids ages 10 and under get in for free.

The charity is looking to raise money for a warming center for the homeless in Watertown.

