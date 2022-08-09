Watertown city officials invite residents to give input on draft zoning ordinance

wwny New concerns arise over old Watertown city charter
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 8:39 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown residents have two chances Tuesday to weigh in on updating the city’s zoning ordinance.

City officials have scheduled two open houses to give people a chance to give their input on the draft revision of an ordinance that hasn’t been completely updated since it was adopted in 1959.

The open houses are from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Flower Memorial Library’s South Reading Room and from 4 to 6 p.m. in the first-floor lobby at city hall.

Officials say the sessions are informal and people can spend as much – or as little – time at the events as they want.

City staff and consultants from Elan Planning & Design will be there to answer questions.

