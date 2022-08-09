Weekend nursing program available at JCC

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jefferson Community College is offering a weekend nursing program starting next year.

But, nursing department chair Dr. Marie Hess says, the deadline to apply is September 1.

Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning.

The program starts the first weekend in January.

Courses will be offered from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays, and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

You can find out more at sunyjefferson.edu or by calling 315-786-2200.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.