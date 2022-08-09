Weekend nursing program available at JCC

Weekend nursing program at Jefferson Community College
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jefferson Community College is offering a weekend nursing program starting next year.

But, nursing department chair Dr. Marie Hess says, the deadline to apply is September 1.

Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning.

The program starts the first weekend in January.

Courses will be offered from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays, and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

You can find out more at sunyjefferson.edu or by calling 315-786-2200.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Mustizer
Report: north country man dies in murder-suicide
Teen allegedly stole SUV, led police on chase & drove through backyards
It’s the Demolition Derby at the Gouverneur and St Lawrence County Fair, drivers and fans on...
Gouverneur & St. Lawrence County Fair goes out with a bang!
Gas pump
North country gas prices higher than national average
Watertown police vehicle outside 856 South Massey Street
Police release name of teen who died at Watertown home

Latest News

Little Theatre presents 'The Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon'
Little Theatre presents ‘The Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon’
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer speaks during a news conference Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, at...
How Schumer’s messy style delivers for Dems: ‘I persist’
wwny New concerns arise over old Watertown city charter
Watertown city officials ask residents for input on draft zoning ordinance
The Watertown Cyclones will be facing some familiar faces on the gridiron this season.
Cyclones head back to Section III to face familiar foes on the gridiron