YMCA still seeking funding for community and aquatics center

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Construction on the Watertown YMCA’s community and aquatics center is well underway but the Y is still looking for ways to help fund its $27.5 million price tag.

What started as an idea is starting to become a reality. Crews are busy working on the center.

“It’s really going to happen here in this community so we are just so excited,” said Shawna Cutuli, managing director, membership facilities.

To get there, however, the YMCA is asking for more help. Right now, it’s turning to the community, hoping to raise $400,000, and the Y has community partners to make your donation go even further.

“We have up to a $200,000 match through the Northern New York Community Foundation and Stewart’s Shops. Right now, again, we are reaching out to members, reaching out to the community, reaching out to staff to close down that capital campaign,” said Cutuli.

With such a high price tag on the project, Cutuli says they are looking at other ways to fund it which include applying for grant funding through Restore New York.

It’s a $250 million initiative put forth by Governor Kathy Hochul, looking to encourage community development through the elimination and redevelopment of old structures

“We are actually in the running for that. There are two local businesses. We are one of them so we are hopefully going to be submitting that grant as well,” said Cutuli.

If selected, the YMCA could receive up to $2 million towards its funding goal.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.