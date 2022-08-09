YMCA still seeking funding for community and aquatics center

Construction on the Watertown YMCA's community and aquatics center
Construction on the Watertown YMCA's community and aquatics center(WWNY)
By Brendan Straub
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Construction on the Watertown YMCA’s community and aquatics center is well underway but the Y is still looking for ways to help fund its $27.5 million price tag.

What started as an idea is starting to become a reality. Crews are busy working on the center.

“It’s really going to happen here in this community so we are just so excited,” said Shawna Cutuli, managing director, membership facilities.

To get there, however, the YMCA is asking for more help. Right now, it’s turning to the community, hoping to raise $400,000, and the Y has community partners to make your donation go even further.

“We have up to a $200,000 match through the Northern New York Community Foundation and Stewart’s Shops. Right now, again, we are reaching out to members, reaching out to the community, reaching out to staff to close down that capital campaign,” said Cutuli.

With such a high price tag on the project, Cutuli says they are looking at other ways to fund it which include applying for grant funding through Restore New York.

It’s a $250 million initiative put forth by Governor Kathy Hochul, looking to encourage community development through the elimination and redevelopment of old structures

“We are actually in the running for that. There are two local businesses. We are one of them so we are hopefully going to be submitting that grant as well,” said Cutuli.

If selected, the YMCA could receive up to $2 million towards its funding goal.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Mustizer
Report: north country man dies in murder-suicide
One person was sent to Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown for evaluation following a...
Man sent to hospital following buggy-vehicle crash
Teen allegedly stole SUV, led police on chase & drove through backyards
A man was sent to River Hospital in Alexandria Bay in critical condition following a crash into...
Man dies after crashing pickup into pole
Child advocates call for reform after Brasher Falls 7-year-old is charged with rape WWNY
Man accused of DWI following hit-&-run crash

Latest News

Southwick Beach closed
Algal bloom shuts down Southwick Beach
Spotted lanternfly
Be on the lookout for spotted lanternfly, says state
Farming
Farmers fear their voices on OT threshold are going unheard
Buggy crash
Police: buggy driver suffered head injury in crash