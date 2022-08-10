10th Mountain Division Band - at Clayton Opera House

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

10th Mountain Division Band - Riva Winds

Sunday, August 14, 3pm

Doors open at 2:30pm

Tickets are free, however you must reserve a seat for this performance

Purchase tickets here, call the box office (315-686-2200), or walk-up during box office hours (11am-5pm Tues-Fri)

The 10th Mountain Division Band will perform a Patriotic Concert.

