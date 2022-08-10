10th Mountain Division Band - at Clayton Opera House
Riva Winds - Sunday August 14 at 3 pm
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)
10th Mountain Division Band - Riva Winds
Sunday, August 14, 3pm
Doors open at 2:30pm
Tickets are free, however you must reserve a seat for this performance
Purchase tickets here, call the box office (315-686-2200), or walk-up during box office hours (11am-5pm Tues-Fri)
The 10th Mountain Division Band will perform a Patriotic Concert.
Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.