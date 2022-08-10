5 arrested in Lewis County meth investigation

(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PORT LEYDEN, New York (WWNY) - The Lewis County Drug Task Force arrested 5 people on Wednesday as part of an ongoing methamphetamine investigation.

Charged with numerous counts of criminal possession and sale of a controlled substance are:

  • Lucas W. Dafoe, age 32, 8012 Moose River Rd., Port Leyden
  • Paul D. Dafoe Jr., age 20, 3109 Canal St., Port Leyden
  • Ashley M. Galarneau, age 31, 7156 Galarneau Dr., Port Leyden
  • Tyler J. Moroughan, age 29, 6669 State Route 26, Rowville, NY
  • Travis B. Weber, age 38, 7260 E. Main St., Port Leyden

The task force was assisted by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office and the New York State Police.

All five suspects were arraigned and released to await further court action.

