City of Watertown’s new zoning plan more ‘user friendly’, officials say

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - For the first time in six decades Watertown is completely redrawing its zoning ordinance.

“We’re trying to create a user-friendly ordinance so that we can have new development in the city of Watertown and keep it within its character,” said Lisa Nagle of Elan Planning & Design.

Officials held two open houses Tuesday to give people a chance to learn about – and weigh in – on the proposed ordinance.

City officials say the zoning ordinance would no longer include 12 districts but instead proposes eight. The districts include urban mixed use, like on Washington Street where there are many kinds of businesses.

“We created these new user-friendly graphic guidelines,” Nagle said, “so people could see where is that building placed in the property, where’s the parking place in the property, how high could the building be.”

City officials say if the ordinance is approved, not all zoning permits would have to be approved by the city council.

“Let’s say that you got a special use permit and you were completely approved by the planning board, then you have to go to city council, that’s another two weeks, so it’s easier to have the planning board, planning commission, do everything right away,” zoning advisory committee member Lin Fields said.

Council member Patrick Hickey says the new system would make it easier for the council, and for property owners to find what kind of permits they need.

“More user friendly, it is very carefully defined and it would make not only the homeowner do things the legal proper way, but just by looking at a checklist they will identify what things they’re allowed to do on their property,” Hickey said.

City officials hope the new zoning ordinance can go in front of the city council by November. In the meantime, a draft map with the new districts will be available on the city’s website Wednesday morning.

