Diocese of Ogdensburg celebrates 150 years with mass of thanksgiving

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - St. Mary’s Cathedral in Ogdensburg was the place to be Wednesday to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Ogdensburg.

Residents of the diocese came together as the church held a eucharistic celebration of thanksgiving.

The event brought back many past bishops.

“We’re grateful for the company of bishops today, especially your past shepherds Bishop Loverde, Bishop Barbarito and Bishop Cunningham. We’ve got a real Mount Rushmore of past bishops, haven’t we,” said current Bishop Terry LaValley.

Bishop LaValley says he thanks God for what He has done for the Church over the years and hopes to find continued help over the next 150 years.

