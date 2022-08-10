Dunkin’ celebrates fall with new menu items, old favorites

(Gray News) - Get ready, because fall is returning to Dunkin’ soon.

On Aug. 17, Dunkin’ is bringing back the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte, Maple Sugar Bacon, and pumpkin bakery favorites.

There are two new items on this year’s fall menu, the Blood Orange Dunkin’ Refresher and Nutty Pumpkin Coffee.

The Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew is a cold brew coffee topped with pumpkin cream foam and cinnamon sugar, while the Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte is espresso with pumpkin and vanilla flavors and milk. It is topped with whipped cream, caramel drizzle and cinnamon sugar.

Dunkin’s new Nutty Pumpkin Coffee has pumpkin spice and hazelnut flavors with cream.

Dunkin’ is also bringing back the glazed Pumpkin Cake Donut, Pumpkin Munchkins and the Pumpkin Muffin.

“We see Dunkin’ fans’ anticipation of fall grow more and more each year. This season, we’re bringing them a lineup that’s sure to delight even our most passionate and excited fall enthusiasts,” said Vice President, Marketing and Culinary Jill Nelson.

Maple bacon is back in the Maple Sugar Bacon Breakfast Sandwich and Maple Sugar Snackin’ Bacon.

The Blood Orange Dunkin’ Refresher is also new to the fall menu. It is made with either green tea or coconut milk.

For a limited time, Dunkin’ is treating fans to a $3 medium Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew or Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte.

