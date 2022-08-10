BINGHAMTON, New York (WWNY) - James Lee Moore of Binghamton, NY passed away on June 22, 2022. James was born September 15, 1952 in Syracuse, the son of Louise (Kantak) and Robert Moore. He graduated from Central Tech and entered the Coast Guard in 1972 serving in Cagliari, Sardinia and French Frigate Shoals until 1976. A first marriage to Patricia (Bishop) ended in divorce.

Following military service James attended Eastern Connecticut State University in 1978 with dual degrees in Education and Earth Science. Following graduation, James worked the following three decades as a geologist, educator, consultant, entrepreneur, and business manager supervising multiple national and international science-based projects. He worked for numerous companies including Ocean Surveys, John E Chance, and C&C Technologies mapping the unseen topography of our planet.

James was married to Catherine (Price) in 1978. This marriage of 28 years resulted in three sons Edward James (Amanda), Jeremy Jacob (Erin), and Benjamin Lee (Chelsea). Wayne Jones, from Brooklyn, is counted as his fourth son; a soul adoption and gift of the Fresh Air Fund. He has six grandchildren, Brandon, Aeden, Jasmine, Brianna, Jeffrey, and Cooper. Jim is predeceased by his mother, father and two brothers (Eric and Gary) and two sisters (Kathleen and Beverly). Survivors include his sons Edward, Jeremy and Benjamin, his brothers Edward, Robert, Daniel and sisters Barbara, Debbie, and Wanda along with multiple cousins, nieces and nephews.

James is remembered first and foremost as a bold explorer and adventurer. His exploits are extensive and international. Employment allowed Jim to travel the Earth where he worked throughout the United States, the Middle East, Alaska, South America, Southeastern Asia, Europe, and North and West Africa. He was the type of guy who dined with politicians and dignitaries and swung a hammer with roughnecks. He embraced people who were different and made many friends around the globe.

James was a dedicated, loving and fun-filled father who could make his children as well as all around him roar in laughter. Described as quick witted and exceptionally talented, one friend said, “I never had a superficial or pointless conversation with Jim”. James was quick to rise to any occasion and assume leadership. He loved all things related to Earth Science and could transform any pile of rocks into a tutorial on the wonders and majesty of our planet. James was considered by his family to be a complicated and intelligent man who worked hard for his family and acted on his beliefs. His life included many who loved him deeply.

The family will hold a celebration of life Aug 14th.

Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home.

