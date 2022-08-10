John P. Teal Jr., 90, of Brantingham

Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
John P. Teal Jr., 90, passed away on Wednesday morning, August 10, 2022 at Lewis County...
John P. Teal Jr., 90, passed away on Wednesday morning, August 10, 2022 at Lewis County Residential Healthcare Facility.(Source: Funeral Home)

BRANTINGHAM, New York (WWNY) - John P. Teal Jr., 90, passed away on Wednesday morning, August 10, 2022 at Lewis County Residential Healthcare Facility.

A graveside service with military honors will be held at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at Wildwood Cemetery, Lyons Falls with Pastor Wayne Arnold officiating. There will be no calling hours or funeral service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of John P. Teal Jr. to Lowville American Legion, 5383 Dayan Street, Lowville, NY 13367 or Lewis County Memorial Post #6912, Lowville VFW, 7744 West State Street, Lowville, NY 13367.

A full obituary will follow.

Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com .

