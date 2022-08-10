John Steven Campbell of Potsdam passed away unexpectedly on Aug. 8, 2022. (Source: Funeral Home)

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - John Steven Campbell of Potsdam passed away unexpectedly on Aug. 8, 2022. Born on Dec. 19, 1949, to Roland Campbell and Juanita Wells, he grew up in Potsdam, graduating from Potsdam High School in 1968. He attended Canton ATC for two years.

In 1971 he married Mary Ellen Goulden, and they raised two children together before they divorced. He married Sheryl Bernett Stone in 2006.

John was employed at P & C Foods in Potsdam for more than 30 years, where he was also active in the UFCW union. When he was not working, he loved to play golf, ride four-wheelers and going to hunting camp with his best friend Ralphie. He has been a member of the Diamond Sportsman Club and is known for coaching minor hockey for several years.

He was not known to leave Potsdam often, but John did enjoy traveling to visit his children, going to California and Pennsylvania – even to his son’s wedding in Ireland. And while he loved raising his children, his new favorite people are the ones that call him Papa.

He is survived by his wife, Sheryl; son John W. Campbell (Denise) of Hereford, Pa.; Melissa E. Day (Greg) of Lancaster, Calif.; a stepson, Craig A. Stone; four grandchildren, Abigail and Sadie Campbell, Edward Day and Aurora Stone. He is also survived by his siblings, Cindy (Conrad), Christel, Susan (Wayne) LaBaff, David (Molly Jo) Campbell and Ginger Iverson.

He is predeceased by his parents, a grandson, William Kenneth Day and a stepson, Mathew Stone.

Calling hours will be at Seymour Funeral Home in Potsdam on Friday, Aug. 12, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Burial will be Saturday, Aug. 13 at Bayside Cemetery at 1 p.m. A reception will follow at the Campbell home in West Stockholm.

Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the West Stockholm Volunteer Fire Department.

Friends are encouraged to share memories and offer condolences online at www.donaldsonseymour.com.

