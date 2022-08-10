Lawman Heating and Cooling CEO discusses future plans

SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - Lawman Heating and Cooling of Sackets Harbor has grown rapidly over the years and is looking to bring all of its business under one roof.

“Nobody works for me. We all work together, we just have different roles,” said Lawman Heating and Cooling CEO Corry Lawler.

Lawler has seen the company grow since he was a kid. His dad started the business with a partner in the 1970s, building HVAC units for residential homes. But the company has become much more than that.

“We have developed very efficient utilities, electrical, mechanical, plumbing, manufacturing,” said Lawler.

Much of that manufacturing is done at its second facility in the town of Pamelia, many of its HVAC and roofing supplies being built here.

Lawler says the building was a necessity after they began to do large-scale business on Fort Drum which would lead to opportunities at other military installations

“It really delivered the most efficient construction group going after these because we are all coordinating within,” he said.

Lawler is now acquiring Lunco Construction from developer Mike Lundy, creating a new corporation called Design Business Innovations or DBI.

The move has made him think bigger, looking to bring all facets of his business under one roof in the Jefferson County Industrial Park.

Lawler says the possible move to the corporate park is still in the beginning stages, but if it does happen, he says expansion opportunities could be limitless

“With what we already do in conjunction with panelizing walls so openings are already done and all those things that we waste a lot of time in the field doing, this new facility and getting it all under one roof would certainly open up a lot of doors for us,” he said.

Lawler says it would also lead to more employment opportunities, adding 20 to 30 jobs on top of the 100 employees they already have.

