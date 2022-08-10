Louis A. Sacckette, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Louie went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday August 6, 2022 after the perfect medical storm made his earthly body no longer usable. Anyone who knew Louie knew he had a huge heart and his family meant everything to him. He was a loving , encouraging, man who never gave up. You didn’t have to spend much time with him to see his sense of humor either. He touched many lives.

Lou dedicated much time to the Sons of the American Legion where he served as Commander at both the National and local level, organized multiple fundraisers and service projects, and cooked many meals.

The Yankees lost a life-long, dedicated fan with Louie’s passing.

Louie is survived by his pride and joy, Amy (Rick) McDonald, grandbrother Zachary McDonald, granddaughters Samantha Sacckette and Taylor (Marcello) Sacckette, great-grandchildren Alexis the great Orozco, MJ, Bella, and Oliva. Louie was blessed to call Carrie LaPointe the love of his life and his fiancee. He loved Carrie’s children as his own. He is also survived by Kimberly (Bryan) Mahoney, Matthew LaPointe, Bethany (Josh) Rogers, and Nathan (Steffani) LaPointe; grandchildren Joey, Josh (Erika), Ian, Brydan, Camdyn, Aidan, Paiten,Sofia,Brianna, Cade, and Lukas; great-granddaughter Olivia. Louie was blessed to be loved by them all. He is also survived by many cousins.

Louie was preceded in death by his son Louis S. Sacckette, his parents, Bud and Obie Sacckette, sister Lois Kissel, many aunts, uncles and cousins.

At his request there will be no services although he would probably appreciate a toast in his memory. Donations may be made to Squadron 61 Sons of the American Legion 138 Sterling St. Watertown, NY 13601.

Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home

