Michele (Betty) J Moore, 62, of Adams

ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - Michele (Betty) J Moore, 62, joined her parents, a sister and nephew in the Heavenly clouds on August 3, 2022, after a brave battle.

Born December 28, 1959, youngest daughter of Rudolph and Ruth (Dutcher) Medynski, she grew up in North Bay and graduated from Camden High School. After a stint at Oneida Silversmiths, a “flag man” in construction areas before women did that and then with Savon, she found a niche in the hearts of breakfast-goers at the drive-in at Adams McDonald’s. Known as “Betty”, she knew many of her customers by voice and could accurately guess how they took their coffee and what their breakfast might be. Michele had a heart of gold and would go out of her way to share a meal or find a baby gift. Her outstanding sense of humor was unmatched - if she was going to a get together, it was not unusual for her to bring a hostess gift - a roll of toilet paper! Hitting a deer always was a fear of hers so she spent a lot of time blowing her horn down the roads. She loved and was beloved by her family as well as her friends.

Michele is survived by her treasured son and the light of her life Matthew (Trudy), Blossvale, 3 sisters Merianne Shelmidine, Lorraine, Marlene (Harry) Closs, Camden, and Melanie (James) Laisdell, Adams, nieces and nephews, Monica Rist, Adams, Pamela Shelmidine, Sidney Montana, Andrea Shelmidine, Black Hawk, Colorado, Peter Kelley, Bergen, Patrick Kelley, North Bay, Michael Boyer, Rome, Megan Boyer, Brownsville, FL, Hal (Heather) Closs, Camden, Rudy (Ashley) Closs, Camden and Rebecca Laisdell (Matt) Waite, Adams and many grand nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, grandparents, a sister, Marsha Sanzone and nephew, Michael J Laisdell. A marriage ended in divorce years ago.

Final arrangements are in the hands of Cleveland Funeral Home. There will be no calling hours. Celebration of Life will be held at convenience of the family. Donations can be made to the South Jeff Rescue Squad, PO Box 126, Adams NY 13605.

Special thanks to all the friends and relatives who assisted in her care, spending time with her, taking her shopping and med pick ups, gifts of food and items to make her life easier plus those 24 hour a day calls. She was so grateful for those being so kind to her.

