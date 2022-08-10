Morning Checkup: Children’s Miracle Network

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Samaritan Medical Center is one of 170 member hospitals of the Children’s Miracle Network.

Local CMN director Angie VanWormer says the nonprofit helps children facing a medical crisis.

Watch the video for her interview during Samaritan’s Morning Checkup segment on 7 News This Morning.

CMN helps offset families’ out-of-pocket costs related to treatment, such as co-pays, prescriptions, equipment, and travel expenses. CMN funding also supports child-centered areas at Samaritan, including specialized equipment.

You can find out more by emailing cmninfo@shsny.com or calling 315-785-4053.

You can learn more about Samaritan at samaritanhealth.com.

