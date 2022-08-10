Rae H. Patterson, 83, of Clayton

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Rae H. Patterson, 83, Clayton passed away Monday, August 8, 2022, at St. Camillus Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Syracuse.

Rae was born in Watertown November 18, 1938, daughter of Gerald H. and F. Margaret Kelley Hammond. She was a graduate of Clayton High School and received her bachelor’s degree from Utica College.

On September 27, 1959 she married Burton R. Patterson at Christ Episcopal Church, Clayton with Fr. David Talbot officiating. Mr. Patterson died March 20, 2014.

Rae worked for Dr. William Heady, Watertown. From 1964 - 1975 she and her husband owned and operated Patterson’s Grocery in Clayton. She then worked at several restaurants including Edgewood Resort, Alexandria Bay and Mccormick’s, Driftwood, and Inlet Restaurants, all in Clayton. She retired as office manager at Frontenac Crystal Springs.

Rae was a member of Christ Episcopal Church. She volunteered for the American Cancer Society and at the 1000 Islands Museum. She enjoyed reading, spending time with her family and friends, attending her children’s and grandchildren’s sporting events, and was a cat lover.

She is survived by her two daughters, Lorraine R. Guidry and husband Maurice, Kannapolis, NC and Meredith R. Patterson, Baldwinsville; three grandchildren, Austin J. Guidry, Michael P. Veith, and Montana R. Veith; brother Jon A. Hammond and wife Elizabeth, AZ; sister-in-law Rehba Clarke, Watertown; brother-in-law Douglas Patterson, Clayton; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Along with her parents, Rae was predeceased by her daughter Barbara R. Mulherin, December 7, 1991.

Calling hours will be held at Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Clayton on Friday, August 12, from 4 - 7 PM. The funeral service will be on Saturday, August 13, at 10 AM at Christ Episcopal Church followed by burial in Clayton Cemetery. Online condolences to Rae’s family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers donations in her name may be made to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Western and Central NY, 4043 Maple Rd., Suite 105, Amherst, NY 14226 or St. Jude’s Childrens Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1942.

