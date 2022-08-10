Study: Alfalfa may be key to more productive cows

A new study shows what grasses help cows produce more milk.
A new study shows what grasses help cows produce more milk.(WWNY)
By Emily Griffin
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 6:38 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WWNY) - A new study is helping farmers maximize milk production by the type of grass they grow.

There is a science to farming, all the way down to the components of the grass that livestock eat. Cornell Cooperative Extension set out to find the recipe for success.

A dairy cow’s daily routine is to eat, sleep, and milk.

There are several ways to feed cows, but researchers at Cornell Cooperative Extension are paying extra attention to alfalfa.

According to a recent study done by the Northern New York Agricultural Development Program, adding even 5% grass into an alfalfa crop significantly improves digestibility.

When cows can digest easier, they can produce as much as an additional pound of milk each day.

Plus, adding perennial grasses to alfalfa has proven higher yields. That means more forage for the girls and less stress for farmers.

Something as little as a seed of grass makes a big difference for dairy farmers, dairy cows, and dairy consumers.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was sent to Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown for evaluation following a...
Man sent to hospital following buggy-vehicle crash
A man was sent to River Hospital in Alexandria Bay in critical condition following a crash into...
Man dies after crashing pickup into pole
Anthony Mustizer
Report: north country man dies in murder-suicide
Local leaders broke ground Tuesday to turn the former Great American supermarket in Watertown...
Officials break ground for mental health urgent care facility
Buggy crash
Police: buggy driver suffered head injury in crash

Latest News

A white SUV crashed into a warehouse on Starbuck Avenue in Watertown Wednesday morning.
SUV crashes into Watertown building
Watertown residents had a chance to learn about the city's proposed new zoning ordinance at a...
City of Watertown’s new zoning plan more ‘user friendly’, officials say
Traffic Advisory
Traffic advisory: Leray & Thompson streets in Watertown
WWNY Be on the lookout for spotted lanternfly, says state