Study: Alfalfa may be key to more productive cows

(WWNY) - A new study is helping farmers maximize milk production by the type of grass they grow.

There is a science to farming, all the way down to the components of the grass that livestock eat. Cornell Cooperative Extension set out to find the recipe for success.

A dairy cow’s daily routine is to eat, sleep, and milk.

There are several ways to feed cows, but researchers at Cornell Cooperative Extension are paying extra attention to alfalfa.

According to a recent study done by the Northern New York Agricultural Development Program, adding even 5% grass into an alfalfa crop significantly improves digestibility.

When cows can digest easier, they can produce as much as an additional pound of milk each day.

Plus, adding perennial grasses to alfalfa has proven higher yields. That means more forage for the girls and less stress for farmers.

Something as little as a seed of grass makes a big difference for dairy farmers, dairy cows, and dairy consumers.

