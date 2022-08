WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A vehicle crashed into a building in Watertown Wednesday morning.

Reports of a white SUV crashing into the back of a warehouse at 800 Starbuck Avenue came through around 5:30 a.m.

No charges are pending. The driver was treated at the scene.

The warehouse is used by W.B. Mason.

