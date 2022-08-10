Theodore A. “Ted” Peterson, 57, of Philadelphia

Theodore A. “Ted” Peterson, 57, of US Rt. 11, passed away Sunday, August 7, 2022 at Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, NY. (Source: Funeral Home)

PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - Theodore A. “Ted” Peterson, 57, of US Rt. 11, passed away Sunday, August 7, 2022 at Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, NY.

Born on May 30, 1965 at the House of the Good Samaritan, Watertown, NY, he was a son of Fred H. and Alma Roggenkamp Peterson. He graduated from Watertown High School in 1984, and attended Jefferson Community College.

Ted married Darcy J. Griffin on November 29, 1997 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Watertown, NY.

He was employed by Gamble Distributors, Inc., Carthage, NY, where he was a shipping clerk for more than 30 years.

Ted was a member of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Watertown, NY, where he was an acolyte during junior and senior high school.

He enjoyed watching NASCAR races, the New York Yankees and the Miami Dolphins. Ted also enjoyed fishing, going to Pillar Point and spending time with family, friends and his dog, Rango.

Survivors include his wife of 25 years, Darcy; a son, Shane Peterson; two brothers, Fred M. Peterson, Kiawah Island, SC, Thomas Peterson, Watertown, NY; three sisters and a brother-in-law, Helen Peterson Willard, Pillar Point, NY, Anne Brenon, Brownville, NY, twin sister Jennifer and Terry Wood, Lowville, NY; his nephews, Seph Franco, Drew (Meg) Laemmerman, Luke and Collin Brenon, Ryan and Eli Wood: his nieces Amanda (Craig) Phillips, Maureen (Andy) Hillabrandt, Meganne Brenon, Anna and Sara Wood; numerous cousins and friends.

His parents, his parents-in-law, Robert and Joyce Griffin, a sister, Jane “Payne” Peterson, three brothers-in-law, Frank Willard, Matt Brenon and Dennis Laemmerman, all passed away previously.

Memorial Services will be 10 am, Monday, August 15, 2022 at Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY, with Rev. Jennifer Kenna of Trinity Episcopal Church, Watertown, NY, officiating. Private burial will be at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Volunteer Transportation Center, 24685 NYSR-37, Watertown, NY 13601 or go to www.volunteertransportationcenter.org. The family would like to thank the Volunteer Transportation Center for the services they provided to Ted and would also like to thank the Samaritan Medical Center ICU staff.

