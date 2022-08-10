Town seeks signature of support for event center

TOWN OF WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The town of Watertown is looking to its neighbors for support and for a signature for the construction of an $80 million event center.

Town Supervisor Joel Bartlett sent out several letters to neighboring towns and villages, as well as event organizers and community groups.

Bartlett wants signatures of support that he can show to Governor Hochul. He hopes for a one-on-one conversation with her to discuss the project.

He says he is only asking for local leaders’ support, not their money.

“It’s all private sector investment. They will own and operate the facility, construct the facility. There is no need for any taxing of any sort on any municipality or taxing jurisdiction. We are looking for just a letter of support for the project,” he said.

Bartlett said the group has reached out to several towns and villages including Adams, LeRay, and Clayton. The town of Clayton is scheduled to discuss the letter at Wednesday’s town board meeting.

