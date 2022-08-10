Traffic advisory: Leray & Thompson streets in Watertown

Traffic Advisory(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 5:33 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Paving will close two streets in the city of Watertown for several hours Wednesday.

Work will begin on Leray Street around 7 a.m. near the Full Circle Bar & Grill. The street will be closed between Gale and West Lynde streets until around 2 p.m.

Paving will also be underway on Thompson Street around the same time. That street is also expected to reopen in the afternoon.

People who drive on those streets Wednesday can expect delays and detours.

