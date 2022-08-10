Turn off the AC & let the fresh air in

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s some patchy fog early this morning, but that should burn off quickly.

It’s a more refreshing morning than many we’ve had lately. Temperatures ranged from the upper 50s to the low 60s.

It’s cloudy to start, but we should see sunshine by late afternoon and we could see a few sprinkles here and there.

Highs will be in the upper 70s.

It will be another comfortable night. Lows will be in the low 60s.

There’s a small chance of rain Thursday. It will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

It will be sunny and 75 on Friday.

We’ll have sunshine and highs in the upper 70s for both Saturday and Sunday.

Highs stay in the upper 70s Monday and Tuesday. It will be partly sunny both days with a chance of rain on Tuesday.

