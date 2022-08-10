Woman discovers, restores lost garden

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Compassion, curiosity and a chance discovery - a Watertown woman’s hard work is helping preserve a monument that sat untouched at Thompson Park for nearly a decade.

Last March, while tending to her various flower displays throughout Thompson Park, Allison Gorham made a unique discovery.

“I just sort of wondered why there were daffodils popping up in an area that was just full of junk,” she said.

She’d stumbled upon the overgrown remains of a garden and a headstone. After digging into it, she finally got a lead from an old high school classmate.

“She had posted a picture on Facebook of the garden and said, ‘Does anyone know where this came from?’ And I was able to tell her,” said Karen Axenfeld.

In the mid-1990s, a team of maternity nurses from what’s now Samaritan Medical Center developed Resolve Through Sharing,” a program to help parents through the death of infants.

“This program strove to make sure that every baby, every loss was recognized. Every parent, every family member had a place to grieve,” said Sheela Marie, who developed the program.

They started a yearly march in Thompson Park called A Walk to Remember and built the garden.

“We do our best as nurses to give those parents every memory they can make. We can help facilitate for them,” said Elizabeth Dreizler, a registered nurse at SMC.

Over the years, shifting staff and schedules made the walks impossible. Seven years ago, garden manager Joy LaCroix passed away and nature reclaimed the site.

“When I found the headstone, I knew that it just had to be brought back to its original beauty,” said Gorham.

One of Gorham’s most striking contributions is a circle of stones around the garden. She had just enough left over from her yard to perfectly surround it. She says it’s like it was meant to be.

For the past year, Gorham has pruned, planted, and done her best to restore the site. She says she owes it to the kids.

“I can’t imagine losing a child. I haven’t and I thought it was important not to let this just die,” she said.

The garden is near the pavilion overlook at Thompson Park.

