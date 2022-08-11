17-year-old died in wood chipper accident, coroner says

An autopsy confirmed the cause of death was a result of multiple traumatic injuries, according...
An autopsy confirmed the cause of death was a result of multiple traumatic injuries, according to the coroner.
By Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEHIGH COUNTY, Pa. (Gray News) – A teenager from Pennsylvania died Tuesday after being pulled into a wood chipper, according to the coroner.

Authorities said the 17-year-old was partially pulled into a commercial wood chipper at a home in Lehigh County, which is in the eastern part of the state.

Troopers and EMS personnel provided medical assistance to the teen before he was airlifted to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

An autopsy confirmed the cause of death was a result of multiple traumatic injuries, according to the coroner.

Several agencies, including the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, are investigating this death.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A white SUV crashed into a warehouse on Starbuck Avenue in Watertown Wednesday morning.
SUV crashes into Watertown building
Local leaders broke ground Tuesday to turn the former Great American supermarket in Watertown...
Officials break ground for mental health urgent care facility
Solar farm panels.
Siting board denies St. Lawrence County solar farm application
Southwick Beach closed
Algal bloom shuts down Southwick Beach
COVID-19 Deaths
State reports Covid death in St. Lawrence County

Latest News

The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said the home in New Britain had...
2 children hospitalized with mercury poisoning in Connecticut
A beach umbrella accident in South Carolina claimed the life of a woman.
Woman dies after impaled by beach umbrella
Bibi's new baby is a boy.
Cincinnati Zoo narrows search down to 2 names for new baby hippo
Falling prices for gas, airline tickets and clothes are giving Americans a little bit of...
US wholesale inflation fell in July for 1st time in 2 years