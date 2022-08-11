Another great-looking day

It's going to be another nice day
By Beth Hall
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 6:29 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The day was off to a refreshing start.

Temperatures started in the 50s and 60s and the dew point was in the mid-50s.

Rain is possible today, but there’s only a 30% chance. Mostly, it will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

It clears off tonight and lows will reach the 50s and, in some places, the 40s.

Friday will be sunny with highs in the mid-70s.

There will be plenty of sun and highs in the upper 70s both Saturday and Sunday.

It will be partly sunny with a small chance of rain on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Highs will range from the mid- to upper 70s all three days.

