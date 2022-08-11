Big, Loud and Live

One Night Only Tonight August 11 - 6:30 pm
Thursday, August 11 at 6:30 pm
Thursday, August 11 at 6:30 pm(fathom events)
By Craig Thornton
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

Drum Corps International’s 17th-annual “Big, Loud and Live” features 2022′s top 15 ensembles performing live from the DCI World Championship Prelims at Lucas Oil Stadium along with historic features and interviews in celebration of the 50th Anniversary DCI Summer Tour.

A Fathom Event at Regal Cinema at Salmon Run Mall, Thursday, August 11 at 6:30 pm

