Byron P. Meashaw, 80, of Parishville

Mr. Byron P. Meashaw, age 80 of Parishville, NY passed away on August 10, 2022 at the Canton Potsdam Hospital. (Source: Funeral Home)

PARISHVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Mr. Byron P. Meashaw, age 80 of Parishville, NY passed away on August 10, 2022 at the Canton Potsdam Hospital. Arrangements are with the Garner Funeral Service. Friends may call at the Garner Funeral Service on Saturday, August 13th from 2-4 pm. Contributions in Byron’s memory can be made to the Parishville ATV Club @ P.O. Box 752, Parishville, NY 13672.

Byron is survived by his companion Nancy LaPointe; daughters Teri Coles and Nicole Meashaw; sons Jason (Tara) Meashaw and Ryan Meashaw; a brother Robert (Cindy) Meashaw; 6 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Byron is predeceased by his son Scott Meashaw, son in law James Coles, his parents, and a brother William Meashaw and sister in law Jean Meashaw.

Mr. Byron P. Meashaw was born June 25, 1942 in Potsdam, NY to the late Glenford Meashaw and Rosabel Parker. He was a graduate of the Parishville Hopkinton Central School. He had a marriage to Nancy Gary that ended in divorce.

Byron was a member of the Teamster’s and he worked for as a mechanic for the Town of Potsdam retiring with over 39 years of service. He enjoyed four wheeling and camping. He was a member of the Parishville ATV Club. He enjoyed tinkering in his garage and working on cars. Condolences for the Meashaw family can be shared @www.garnerfh.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.