Celebration of Life: Gerald V. Hill, 66, of Clayton

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - A celebration of Gerald V. Hill’s life will take place on Sunday, August 14, at the Watertown Elks Lodge starting at 2:00 PM. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Clayton and online condolences to his family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com. Gerald V. Hill, 66, a lifetime resident of Clayton, NY, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.

