Dogs rescued from Watertown apartment fire

Two dogs were rescued from an apartment fire at Ontario Village in Watertown Wednesday.
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 5:45 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Firefighters rescued two dogs from a fire at an apartment in Watertown Wednesday evening.

First responders were called to a report of an air conditioning unit on fire at 1229 Faichney Drive at Ontario Village apartments around 7 p.m.

Crews found smoke coming from the kitchen in apartment two of that building.

Initial reports indicated two people were inside, but a search revealed no one was home except for two dogs.

“When we arrived on scene we had smoke conditions coming from the first-floor apartment,” Watertown Fire Battalion Chief Chris Hayman said. “Crews made entry and confined the fire to the kitchen area of the apartment. There was two dogs in the apartment. They were removed by rescue company.”

The apartment complex is temporarily putting the residents up in another unit.

A cause has not been determined and is under investigation.

