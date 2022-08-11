Facelifts continue on Watertown buildings

Facades have been updated at businesses like the Crystal Restaurant on Public Square
Facades have been updated at businesses like the Crystal Restaurant on Public Square(WWNY)
By Brendan Straub
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Downtown buildings in Watertown are continuing to get facelifts.

Thanks to Downtown Revitalization Initiative funds, facades have been updated at Empire Square and the Crystal Restaurant on Public Square as well as the Musselman Building on State Street.

More projects are still in the works.

When the work is done, officials say the businesses see a benefit.

“Some of them have experienced a significant increase in business as well. One of the older façade programs down at Cam’s Pizzeria, he said he would have never believed how his business would change based on doing the façade of that building,” said Neighbors of Watertown Executive Director Reg Schweitzer.

He says a total of 50 new awnings, as well as siding and lighting projects, will be completed around downtown.

